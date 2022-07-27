PVC: Adamawa Declares Thursday, Friday Work-free Days

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has declared Thursday and Friday this week as work-free days to give workers the opportunity to register for their Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

The governor, while addressing the protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the Government House gate, said the only assurance for good leadership is their voting power.

Fintiri, who was represented by the Head of Service (HoS), Dr. Amos Edgar, said the two work-free days were for civil servants to get their PVCs and demonstrate their rights to choose their leaders through the ballot.

According to him, the 2023 general election is close and will give Nigerians the opportunity to decide on those that will pilot the affairs of the country in the next four years.

In his speech, the Chairman of Adamawa NLC, Emmanuel Fashe, told the governor that the protest was in solidarity with the five months strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which, he said, the government ignored.

NLC is worried over the negative attitude of the Federal Government towards educating children of the poor in the country, he added.

The visibly angry Fashe lamented that while the children of the poor were at home, those of top government officials were graduating in foreign countries, a situation he described as worrisome to the union.