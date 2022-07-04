Reactions As Resident Mocks Davido Over The State Of Road Allegedly Leading To His House

A resident of Lagos Island has mocked Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly called Davido over the state of the road allegedly leading to his house.

In the viral video, the man showed the deplorable state of the road within the area, stating that Davido and some other residents are unable to fix it.

The man added that residents of Banana Island including Davido are not ashamed of the nature of the road.

This sparked reactions online with some netizens defending Davido, saying he’s not the government responsible for fixing roads.

ayrubber wrote: “In Nigeria you can’t just fix a federal or state road cos you have money! Government will come for you with small court case”

tiwadiamondcollections wrote: “He is also a citizen that deserves all the social amenities, so face your governors and spare him. No be him be the problem of this country,it’s not his birth right to do so”

milly_posh21 wrote: “Shey na him be local government chairman?”

the_best_website_developer wrote: “David is not the governor please”

leaddyskincare wrote: “Is Davido Sanwolu or your local government chairman??”

preshann_ wrote: “Na him be government wen go do am? Is he not paying tax? Make Una no dey shift responsibilities abeg. Or the road isn’t leading to other people’s houses as well? Maybe na only am build there sha.”

__adesola_ wrote: ” don suffer for Una hand Please leave him alone abeeeg.”