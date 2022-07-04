Reactions Trail New Photo Of Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs As He Clocks ’80’

The new photo of legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs has drawn reactions on social media as he celebrates his 80th birthday today, 4th July 2022.

A photo shared on his Instagram page shows that old age has taken a toll on the veteran actor.

Olu Jacobs is one of the prominent Nollywood stars that have graced our screens with their talents and many Nigerians are still missing them.

Celebrating the new milestone, the actor’s picture had the inscription: “A toast to Olu Jacobs 80th Birthday celebration.”

Olu Jacobs’ photo stirred mixed reactions as some netizens thought it was an obituary photo, while others marvelled at how old age has changed him.

theophyll2 wrote: “My spirit left my body. You guys should find a better design naa. BP drugs are expensive”

debozarakikenpachirich wrote: “No.dey just post things like this…Kai, my heart don cut”

beauty101ghana wrote: “Gave me a scare. Happy birthday to our baba.”

felix_florence_tina wrote: “Happy birthday living legend. More strength and good health sir”

trendsfrom_blash wrote: “Old age Very priceless stage… May we all get there”

verah_jay wrote: “Happy birthday papa… thank you for making memories.. your voice remains forever “

sarahstivins wrote: “80! wow that wonderful. Happy birthday to you”

quinetoflagos wrote: “He is Aging GRACEFULLY Happy Birthday Legend”