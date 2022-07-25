Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, I May Become Freedom Fighter After Office – Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has given reasons for calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitator while in the United States, US.

Ortom said he called for the release of Kanu and Igboho because they are freedom fighters.

He made this comment to journalists on Monday in Makurdi, the state capital.

The governor claimed that because neither freedom fighter was a bandit, they should both be allowed to go free.

Ortom said security agents should stop harassing Kanu and Igboho due to their agitation.

He also disclosed that he may become a freedom fighter like Kanu and Igboho after leaving office in 2023.

“They should stop harassing Kanu and Igboho because these are freedom fighters.

“If tomorrow, I leave office and decide to become a freedom fighter for my people, nobody should harass me,” Ortom stated.