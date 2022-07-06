Rita Daniels Scolds Her Nursing Daughter Over Terrible Diet Choices

Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels has frowned over the diet choice of her nursing daughter and billionaire’s wife, Regina Nwoko.

Recall that Regina Daniels-Nwoko welcomed her second baby on 29th June 2022 and has continued to share beautiful moments online.

A video shared on her Snapchat captures her mother, Rita, scolding her over her eating habits considering she is nursing a baby.

She complained about Regina’s newborn baby stooling too much and claimed it was because of her diet choice.

Rita added that her daughter’s choice of sugary food is not nice for the baby’s health.

Responding to her mother, Regina said she is a breastfeeding mother and free to eat whatever she likes.

Recall that Rita Daniels recently called out her daughter for stealing from her.

In what seemed like a joke, a video which surfaced online captured Rita Daniels fuming at her daughter Regina for consistently taking her clothes without her consent.

Rita Daniels said her daughter is the wife of a billionaire and should be buying things for herself instead of stealing things from her.