Running Mate: Lagos PDP Optimistic Of Victory with Okowa

With the selection of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku Abubakar’s vice-presidential running mate, the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State has expressed confidence that the party will win the 2023 general election.

According to a statement on Thursday, Philip Aivoji, the chairman of the Lagos PDP, revealed this in a conversation with journalists at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

Okowa was hailed by Aivoji as a leader with integrity who had two terms as governor of Delta State under his belt in addition to the much-needed expertise he had gained as a senator.

He said, “Governor Okowa’s choice would boost the PDP’s electoral strength in the entire southern region of the country in the forthcoming 2023 general election, and by the grace of the Almighty God, we are going to deliver the country from the maladministration of the APC.

“This is not by our power or might, but we trust in God that with the party’s choice of former Vice President Atiku and Governor Okowa, we will win the 2023 general election by a landslide.”