Ruth Kadiri, Timi Dakolo, Others React As Bovi’s Daughter ‘Exposes’ His Other Wife

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Bovi got exposed by his daughter, Elena Ugboma, during a studio session after tackling his wife, Kris Asimonye.

The actor and his daughter recently engaged in a freestyling session with singer, Slimcase where she dropped a bombshell.

Bovi had offered to give his daughter a joke about her mother, Kris Asimonye and he shaded her for being ugly.

According to Bovi, his wife is so ugly that she had to depend on him for their daughter’s beauty.

He said: “Your mama is so ugly she had to depend on me for your beauty.”

Elena, who seemed unhappy with the statement, defended her mum, saying Bovi was insulting his wife hence they should talk about his other wife he broke up with.

She said: “Since it’s your wife, you are insulting let’s go to your other wife that you broke up with because…”

Before she could say more words, Bovi covered her mouth and dragged her out of the live video.

He captioned the video: “We were done o. Freestyle wanted to lead to what I don’t know.”

Reacting to the video, some celebrities tackled Bovi while others expressed surprise at how the little girl could say such words.

realwarripikin wrote: “BROSS @officialbovi so dere was another. Na so stray bullet hit my friend @krisasimonye well it’s actually true tho”

ruthkadiri wrote: “Jesus Christ this Pekin”

timidakolo wrote: “Thank God say my pikins and your pikins Dem NA friends, I will tell them to ask for the full gist. I wan hear the whole story”

djbign wrote: “Lol…you feel say na only you fit yarn Abi.”

denrele_edun wrote: “The Fear of @uyoyogram ‘s Mouth is the beginning of Wisdom in the UGBONMA Household! @officialbovi X @krisasimonye Una born Pickin! Senior Lady Leader”

nevillenevada wrote: “Bovi this your pikin go sell you”

heiressjacinta wrote: “Elena don finally talk family matter for main road oh @krisasimonye good morning please”