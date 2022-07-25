Security Operatives Arrest Man For Issuing Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

Security personnel in Abuja have arrested an ad-hoc staff of a COVID- 19 Vaccination Centre for issuing fake vaccination cards to some international travellers.

The Head of Public Relations at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Mal Mohammad Ohitoto, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The suspect, Dauda Abu-Huraira, was before his arrest a recorder at the COVID-19 vaccination site in Wuse General Hospital, Abuja.

Abu-Huraira was caught charging fees from clients and issuing them fake cards without going through the vaccination process.

However, unknown to the suspect, the NPHDA has put in place a foolproof and water-tight system that is almost impossible to beat, Ohitoto stated.

“The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, has warned that mechanisms are firmly on the ground to arrest all persons involved in issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards anywhere in Nigeria and have them prosecuted in court,” the statement said.

According to him, Shuaib praised the security personnel in the country for acting so professionally in nabbing the suspect.

The NPHCDA chief also commended the Port Health Officers for their collaboration in such efforts.

Ohitot said a few culprits have been arrested in the past in connection with the offence and they were already facing the consequences of their actions.

He asked the people to desist from obtaining fake cards without going through the vaccination process, in their own best interest.