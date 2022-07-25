See BBNaija Season 7 Housemate, ChiChi Who Is A Stripper

The Big Brother Naija Season 7 unveiled ChiChi as the 23rd housemate on the ‘Level Up’ edition.

In an interview, with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Chichi said she is a stripper (exotic dancer) who grew up in Anambra state but hails from Edo state.

She said she’s bringing originality and also changing the misconception about exotic dancing on the show.

On her Instagram page, Chichi expressed appreciation to BBNaija for offering her the opportunity to be on the show.

She wrote: “I’m exceptionally grateful to God and to Big Brother for this opportunity. Come along with me on this new journey and let’s give them a show they ain’t ever seen”

ChiChi is currently trending on Twitter following her statement about being an exotic dancer/stripper.

See some of the reactions below.

@wickedsous wrote: “A stripperrrrr. Omgggggg. Lmao it would be uncharacteristic if I do not stan. We the fans of Chi Chi shall be called the Chichongs”

@eazi_solomon wrote: “Chi chi. At least this one get yansh”

@symply_iyanu wrote: “Chi chi you be stripper abi you no be stripper. Which one be exotic dancer. Pele o chi exotic”

@beautybbn9ja wrote: “Chi chi doesn’t look like she’s taking her eyes of the crown”

@ThankGodmantis3 wrote: “Team Chi-Chi. We’re here for the sexiness”