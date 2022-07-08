See Photo Of The Only Security Agent Who Was Killed By Terrorists At Kuje Prison

A photo of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who was killed when terrorists attacked the Kuje Medium Security Prison, Abuja, on Tuesday night has surfaced.

Recall that the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists had invaded the prison facility and released not less than 600 prisoners.

The name of the official is Iliya Ibrahim Achukwu, an Inspector of Corps (IC). He was said to have confronted the terrorists, killing two invaders before he was shot dead.

Sources told FIJ that while Iliya battled the terrorists, other security agents fled to safety.

“The thing is that he was just transferred to Kuje, but the office where he reports to is at Abaji,” a source told FIJ.

“And he has been sick for some time now. He just resumed work about a week ago.”

See photo below.

Meanwhile, embattled super cop, Abba Kyari shared more details on the incident, where he revealed that God saved them during the attack.

Vanguard reports that the embattled police officer was quoted saying, “Only God saved us today (yesterday). For over two hours and 45 minutes, more than 300 terrorist took over the Kuje prison in Abuja with GPMGs, Bombs, RPGs, Many Rifles etc.”

The total population of the Kuje Prison inmates is about 1,476, and only 111 of the inmates refused to escape and decided to remain in the prison as 90 per cent escaped.

Those that decided not to escape include former governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba State, Farouk lawal, Abba Kyari and four of his officers, retired AVM and also 107 other inmates who have less than three months to finish their jail term.