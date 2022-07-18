Segun Arinze, Fred Amata Pay Tributes To Late Ada Ameh

Nollywood actors, Segun Arinze and Fred Amata, on Monday, paid tributes to late actress Ada Ameh, who died on Sunday at a hospital in Warri, Delta, at the age of 48.

The actors in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos described late Ameh’s death as a huge loss to the entertainment industry.

According to them, Ameh was a fantastic actress.

Arinze said the deceased was a loving actress who would be missed by her fans and colleagues in the industry.

He said late Ameh spoke about experiencing some mental health problems but unfortunately, nobody took her up on it.

He, however, advised his colleagues in the industry to always look after one another to guide against future recurrence of such cases.

“It is a crazy morning for me to wake up to this kind of news, it is more than heart-wrenching for me.

“I am surprised that she was talking about mental health issues and nobody was looking in her direction.

“I think it is high time we actors began to check on one another, we should value ourselves, reach out to one another. I do that sometimes, everything is not all about money and hustling.

“I pray God grants her family and we, her friends the fortitude to bear the loss, it is a sad one but she has played her part,” he said.

Also, Amata described the deceased as an honest and upfront fellow, who represented the true spirit of Nollywood, from nothing to something.

He said Ameh’s death was a huge loss to the entertainment industry, considering her remarkable contributions.

“I am yet to absorb the news of her death, a devastating one but true talent never dies, she lives on because her legacies live on,” Amata said.

NAN reports that Ameh was born May 15, 1974 and had spent more than two decades in the Nigerian movie industry.

She was most notable for her character as Anita in the 1996 movie titled, “Domitilla”, and as Emu Johnson in the award winning Nigerian television series titled, “The Johnsons”.