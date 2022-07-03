Shelve Proposed BRT Fare Hike, Lagos PDP Tells Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the proposed increase in the fare for BRT buses in the state.

The party called on the state government to shelve the proposal in order not to worsen the plight of the people.

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved the proposed fare hike on the BRT buses, which would see the passengers paying an additional N100 on all trips within the state with effect from July 13.

The state government had blamed the increase on hike in the pump price of diesel from N187 to N830 and the unavailability of spare parts for the increase.

The PDP, through its publicity secretary, Hakeem Amode, however, faulted the increase, saying the current situation with diesel was inflicted on the country by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

According to Amode, the government has shown lack of compassion and total disregard for the plight of the citizens of the state considering the “crippling economic situation.”