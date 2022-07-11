Shettima Is Perfect As Tinubu’s Running Mate, Says Keyamo

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Shettima

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour, has expressed that Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno state, is “perfect” to serve as the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 election, on Sunday announced Shettima as his running mate.

Shettima is a serving senator and a former two-term governor of Borno state.

Reacting to the development, Keyamo stated that Shettima complements Tinubu quite well.

Keyamo described Shettima as a “suave gentleman & politician” who is “intellectually fertile, economically sound, [and] inter-generationally mobile”.

The minister added that the former governor is “fiercely loyal” and “phenomenally complimentary” to Tinubu.

“Sen. Kashim Shettima is the perfect choice as VP,” he added.

