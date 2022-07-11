Shettima Is Perfect As Tinubu’s Running Mate, Says Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour, has expressed that Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno state, is “perfect” to serve as the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 election, on Sunday announced Shettima as his running mate.

Shettima is a serving senator and a former two-term governor of Borno state.

Also Read: BREAKING: Tinubu Announces Kashim Shettima As Running Mate

Reacting to the development, Keyamo stated that Shettima complements Tinubu quite well.

Keyamo described Shettima as a “suave gentleman & politician” who is “intellectually fertile, economically sound, [and] inter-generationally mobile”.

The minister added that the former governor is “fiercely loyal” and “phenomenally complimentary” to Tinubu.

“Sen. Kashim Shettima is the perfect choice as VP,” he added.