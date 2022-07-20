Shettima Meets Buhari At Presidential Villa

The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, is currently meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House, Abuja.

The former Borno State Governor and his successor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, were reportedly ushered in to see the President at minutes before 04:00 pm on Wednesday.

The meeting comes hours after Shettima’s official unveiling as the running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Visiting the President at his Daura home on July 10, Tinubu had revealed that he chose Shettima because “he is competent, capable and reliable”.