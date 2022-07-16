Shettima on Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Nigerians Discussing Religion, Others Advancing In Technology

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, believes that while choosing leaders, Nigerians should consider factors other than religion.

Because both Shettima and Tinubu are Muslims, the public has criticized Shettima’s selection as Tinubu’s running mate.

The former Borno governor said the challenge before him and Tinubu is to restructure the nation while receiving a visit from an APC group led by Mohammed Hassan, a former Nigerian ambassador to the US, on Friday.

The vice presidential candidate further stated that Tinubu has no intention of converting the nation to Islam.

“Now, we are in the knowledge-driven age, in other clans, people are talking of nanotechnology, biotechnology, quick data, and artificial intelligence, while we are busy here talking about herdsmen, farmers/herders clash, rural banditry, kidnapping, battling with Boko Haram and talking about religious mix,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“The task before us is to transform this nation into a just and fair society where everyone will have a sense of belonging. We should learn to accommodate and embrace each other.

“They are accusing him of an attempt to Islamise the country. Has he started with Islamising his own family?

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yes, his running mate might be a Muslim, but his life mate for over 40 years is not only a Christian, but a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“He did not enforce his own Islamic faith on his own children. He was the first governor to hand over mission schools to the owners, and he has groomed people from all walks of life.”