Singer Jennifer Lopez Secretly Ties The Knot With Lover In Las Vegas

American singer, Jennifer Lopez has secretly tied the knot with actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, Lopez, who is 52 years old, and Affleck, 49, wedded on Saturday, July 16, and obtained a marriage license from Clark County, Nevada.

The marriage license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who is also identified as Jennifer Affleck.

Recall the superstar couple, known in the tabloids as “Bennifer,” had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s but split in 2004.

Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner one year later, but the couple divorced in 2018.

Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004, but they too divorced in 2014. Affleck and Lopez then reunited in 2021.

A year after their reunion, Lopez announced her engagement to the father of three, on her website in April.

