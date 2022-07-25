Social Media Crashed My First Marriage – Korra Obidi

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi said she has had enough of social media and would not again post her next man on the platform to save her union.

The controversial dancer believes her first marriage crashed because of the people on social media.

Recall that Obidi recently cleared the air about speculations that she was carrying a third pregnancy after splitting from her husband.

The mother of two who recently went through a scandalous divorce saga took to her Insta Story to share a video of her and her girls.

In the video, her bulging tummy could be clearly seen while dancing with her daughters. Fans began speculating that she may be pregnant after the video went viral.

Korra Obidi, however, shut down the pregnancy rumours with her latest post on Instagram.

Obidi faced a marital crisis and eventually divorce from her estranged husband, Justin Dean who accused her of infidelity and she, in turn, accused him of domestic violence.

In her recent post on social media, the dancer said jealous people from social media were constantly poke-nosing into their marriage by sending him (her man) emails and horrible messages about her.

She said, “If I have another babe, I will never ever put him online. you people will destroy it like you destroyed my first marriage. I will hide it from you, I will hide it from your jealous goat mouths.

“I remember those times, someone would go and email him saying ‘look at what your wife is doing?’ Every day! How will he not run away? How will he not disappear? How will he not say pack out of my house at five days postpartum? How will he not do that?”