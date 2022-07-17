Strike: Join Protest, Sowore Urges Students, Backs NLC

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has called on Nigerian students affected by the strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to join the protest action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Recall that the NLC had, in a circular obtained on Sunday, declared a two-day nationwide protest in solidarity with the striking lecturers.

The circular dated July 15, was signed by the National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, and issued to all the state chairmen of the union.

Backing the call to action, Sowore posted on his Facebook page, “I support the call for a nationwide protest to #EndASUUstrike immediately and urge Nigeria students who have been stuck at home to participate massively. Let’s just hope @NLCHeadquarters will carry through!”