Terrorists Release New Video, Threaten To Abduct And Kill Buhari, El-Rufai

Terrorists have threatened to kidnap and kill Nigeria’s number one citizen, President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is coming a few weeks after the convoy of an advance team of the president was attacked on its way to Buhari’s hometown of Daura, Katsina, ahead of Sallah.

In a new video seen by Daily Trust, the terrorists threatened to abduct and kill Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The terrorists, who abducted over 60 passengers of the Abuja Kaduna train on March 28, also boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

In the video, a terrorist could be heard threatening to turn the area into an abattoir unless the Muhammadu Buhari-led government complied with their demands.

He said: “This is our message to the government of Nigeria, and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us. These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past.”

“Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here,” he added.