The Best Online Crypto Slots Casino in Nigeria for the Beginners

Online slots are the most popular type of casino game. You can do the research in any way you want or bring in all the experts you can, it’s not going to change. Along with the regular RNG slots that we’re familiar with, the new sensation in the industry is a crypto slots casino in Nigeria or any other country.

Needless to say, this crypto slots casino has games that are run on a blockchain instead of a regular server. The question is, which is the best crypto slots casino right now?

To answer your question very shortly, it’s WildTornado.casino. Now, if you’re asking why that is, you’ll have to read our analysis of the brand.

WildTornado Casino: Crypto Slots Review

WildTornaod.Casino has already established itself to be a reputed casino brand as well as a platform for crypto slots online in Nigeria and all the countries it has operations in. It’s currently owned and operated by Dama N.V. If you’re not aware, Dama N.V. is a reputed white label casino operator based in Curacao.

As the license of online casinos is tied to the native location of the operator, WildTornado Casino is licensed by Antillephone N.V. The massive operations of the casino all over the world is partly thanks to this global license.

Now, WildTornado is a full-on crypto casino as well as a regular casino. It’s because you can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency methods as well as crypto methods. The available cryptocurrencies at the time of writing are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin.

At the same time, it has the best crypto slots free spins you can play in the industry. When you land on the WildTornado site, you’ll find the game lobby where you sort them by their types. One of the tabs is labeled “BTC Games”. That’s where you’re going to find all the crypto games slots offered by the operator.

The section contains the best crypto slots like Camino de Chili, Merlin’s Grimoire, Big Wild Buffalo, Monster Truck Madness, Lucky Lady Moon Megaways, 1 Reel Reef, Boo of Piggy Bank, NSYNC Pop, Book of Helios, 5 Wild Wild Peppers, Book of Golden Joker, and so on.

The casino didn’t stop at offering the games for real money players only. You can even play the crypto jackpot slots in demo modes! Interestingly, all the games feel like what you’re used to. The software provider portfolio is also the same.

Most of the games in this section are supplied by Play’n Go, Spinomenal, EvoPlay, Irondog Studio, GameArt, Platipus, Nolimit City, Retro Gaming, Endorphina, etc. software providers. All of these are industry leaders when it comes to slot games.

However, only offering access to BTC games or crypto jackpot slots is not the end of WildTornado’s efforts. If it was, we wouldn’t conclude it as the best crypto slots casino in Nigeria.

Why WildTornado is the Best Crypto Slots Casino in Circulation Right Now

The casino in question, WildTornado, has many other colors than being just a crypto casino. Rather, it’s a full-fledged gambling site where you can enjoy the best of all worlds. Let’s focus on the features of the operator and see why we think it’s the best casino overall for you.

It’s Licensed & Properly Regulated

No matter what gambling guide you read on the internet, all of them will include the importance of a valid license. If an online casino doesn’t have a license, it’s just not worth your time, even though they might technically be “illegal”.

WildTornado.Casino is licensed in Curacao, by Antillephone N.V. But you already knew that. What you don’t know yet is that the crypto games slots are also evaluated by iTech Labs. iTech Labs is one of the most reputed 3rd party audit companies that checks the fairness of games for the players.

Moreover, the WildTornado casino site is protected with SSL 128-bit encryption. While it’s not an exclusive feature for this site, it’s important for preserving your sensitive data like bank account numbers, passwords, and other data.

Excellent Library of Payment Methods

Even if an online casino offers all the best crypto slots free spins for you, you can’t play those games if you can’t deposit money in your account in the first place. To ensure safe and seamless transactions for you, WildTornado has assembled a very impressive library of payment methods.

For fiat currency deposits and withdrawals, you can use Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Zimpler, Interac, Instadebit, iDebit, Neosurf, etc. methods. Sure, not all of them are suitable for Nigeria but you can use most of the international methods.

As for crypto methods, you can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether, and Ripple. All of these payment methods are assembled in one place to ensure that you never run out of options. As all of these are widely used methods, you can easily pick an alternative.

The Customer Support is Unmatched

Every time we talk about the quality of an online casino, we can’t help but bring up the customer support aspect. It’s a crucial feature that lots of players forget to check. Thankfully, it’s no big deal if you forget to check WildTornado casino’s customer support because it’s impeccable.

You can call the support team, send emails, chat with a live agent, as well as send texts on Telegram. The support team is also active 24/7 to help answer your queries.

Is Crypto Slots Legit?

As you’re reading about the best crypto slots casino, it’s normal for you to be concerned with the legality. Especially as the Nigerian Central Bank has barred all financial institutions from processing crypto transactions.

You can rest assured that all crypto casinos as well as crypto slots are legit. It’s because all the games come from licensed providers. Also, the casino platform is licensed by the proper authority. So, even though the central bank doesn’t approve of it, there are no legal restrictions for you to play at WildTornado.Casino.

Last Words

From what you’ve read so far, there should be no questions in your mind regarding the legitimacy of WildTornado casino. Moreover, we’ve presented all the facts to you so that you can make the right decision.