The Biggest News Of The Year Is Here, Big Brother Naija Is Back And Tecno Mobile Phone Brand Giving Us The Full Pictorial News On The Show

Big Brother Naija is back! And it is tipped to be bigger, hotter, and juicier. What is more interesting is Africa’s biggest smartphone brand, TECNO, is also returning to the reality show for the third time to serve us with captivating moments from the big brother house.

If you are a die-hard fan of Big Brother Naija, this information will not come as a surprise to you. TECNO as Africa’s biggest smartphone brand has been on the show for two seasons, and this would be the third. TECNO believes that Nigeria is full of talented people and it is their role as a brand to invest in them. As a result, they have chosen to come back to the show this year.

TECNO has always made a conscious effort to provide a platform for young people to showcase their abilities and pursue a promising future. The smartphone brand has sponsored campaigns and events aimed mostly at creating opportunities for young Nigerians. From the annual Light Up Your Dream (LUYD) competition for young entrepreneurs to the Camission photography challenge, the CAMON Short Film Challenge, and Nigerian Idol Season 7, all these programs have provided creatives with the opportunity to improve and showcase their skills across all creative industries.

This year’s season of Big Brother Naija is expected to be particularly competitive, with the chosen housemates bringing their “A” game as they compete for a whopping prize worth 100 million Naira. TECNO is sure to raise the stakes of the show with exciting activities and rewards for both participants and fans at home, so be sure to follow TECNO on all of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the most up-to-date information. Get geared up, your favorite show is back.