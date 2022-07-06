The Only Thing Moving In Nigeria Is Music – PSquare’s Rudeboy

The only thing making progress in the country is music and entertainment, Singer Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, has said.

He said this in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Nigeria is totally backward. The only thing moving forward is music/entertainment,” Rudeboy wrote along with a photo of himself.

Paul and his twin, Peter, are known for their immense support for Peter obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party.

In a recent post shared by the ‘Beautiful Onyinye’ hit-makers, the twins rocked a Peter Obi’s crest on a T-shirt after their electrifying performance at the 2022 Afro Nation Festival in Portugal.