They’re Only Strong On Social Media’ — Uzodimma Aims Dig At Labour Party

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo state, has asked All Progressives Congress (APC) members to ignore opposition parties that are “only strong on social media”.

Uzodimma spoke on Friday during a meeting with party members and stakeholders in Imo.

In what appears to be a dig at the Labour Party (LP), the Imo governor advised APC loyalists not to be deceived by opposition parties with no political structure.

LP, which has Peter Obi as its presidential candidate, has been criticised for being more prominent on social media and not having adequate grassroots support ahead of the 2023 elections.

Also Read: I Won’t Probe Past Govts If Elected – Obi

“This opposition that is only strong on social media with no political structure on the ground, you are listening to them,” Uzodimma said.

“Our people should not be deceived. Don’t let anybody deceive you.

“If you follow a party that is reminding you of the agony of the past but is not interested in telling you how you will better your tomorrow, you don’t have to blame anybody.

“But as a people, as a party, I am here as the governor of the state through a political party called APC. That is our political party.”