Three-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

The Lagos State district of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday confirmed the collapse of a three-storey building in the state, Naija News reports.

The building which was said to be under construction reportedly belongs to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

NEMA Coordinator in the state, Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed in a terse state made available to newsmen that the incident happened in the Mushin area of Lagos.

The government official, however, said nobody was trapped in the building which went down at about 6:30 pm. The building according to the report was situated directly at 17, Cardoso Street, off Martin Street.

An investigation is still on according to the official, to ascertain the cause of the.

Personnel of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) were on the ground at the time of this report.

Vanguard reports that the rubbles will be cleared overnight.V

When contacted, the Police Command Public Relations Officer, Fringe Grace Koko told reporters that there was nobody in the building before it collapsed.

An eyewitness who spoke with Daily Trust on the development said the building that was constructed several decades ago, caved in at about 2.00 am on Wednesday.

He told journalists there was no one occupying the building before its collapse.