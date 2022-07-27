Throwback Video Of Late Prophet TB Joshua Predicting Naira Will Rise To N650/$1 And ‘Stabilise’ (Watch)

An old video of late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua better known as TB Joshua making a prediction about the value of naira has been dug out by some cybernauts.

The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) prophesied that the Naira’s volatile rise and fall versus the dollar would continue until it reached N650/$1, at which point it would cease.

Joshua had said this in a sermon at his church in 2017, indicating that a dollar will likely remain constant when it reached N650.

The clergyman stated that it would probably start coming down if the system permits the Nigerian currency to, again, gain some value.

A social media user, identified as Ijeoma Disney reposted and wrote:

“This video is 5 years old and Dollar was at 270/290 at the time…”

Watch the video below: