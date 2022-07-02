Tinubu Not Experimental President – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has stated that that the All Progressives Congress Presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, is not an experimental president given his dexterity and strong rooting in politics and administration in the Nigerian project.

The governor made the assertion at the Governor’s Lodge, Aminu Kano House, Abuja, when he received an award presented to him by the National Coalition of Tinubu Support Groups Worldwide, the national directorate, comprising Nigeria, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Germany, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates chapters, for his leading role in Tinubu’s victory at the party’s primary election.

This is contained in a statement by the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mohammad Garba,

He said, given his outstanding performance as Lagos State Governor where he formed a formidable team made up of people from different parts of the country that transformed the state to the strongest economy in the sub-region, Asiwaju’s presidency could best manage our diversity.

Ganduje pointed out that Asiwaju’s emergence at the primary election gave hope and encouragement that the party was set to win the 2023 election.