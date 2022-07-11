Tinubu-Shettima Ticket Key To APC Victory -Buni

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala Buni, commended Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, for selecting Senator Kashim Shettima, whom he called a deserving candidate.

The governor, who once served as the APC Caretaker Committee’s Chairman, referred to the Tinubu-Shettima ticket as the party’s “winning ticket.”

In a statement released on Monday by his spokesman Mamman Mohammed, Buni claimed that Shettima’s selection would boost the party’s standing and give it a strong chance of winning the general election in 2023.

He said, “The combination of Tinubu and Shettima makes the party stronger to approach the presidential election next year with a clear victory.”