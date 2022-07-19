Tinubu To Unveil Shettima As Running Mate In Abuja Wednesday

The Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has rescheduled the presentation of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, for Wednesday.

The development is coming nine days after the national leader of the party picked the former governor of Borno State as vice presidential candidate.

Shettima will be officially unveiled by 1.00pm at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday morning by the APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu.

The statement partly read, “The All Progressives Congress will formally unveil its Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to the Nigerian public.

“All members of the National Executive Committee, Progressives Governors’ Forum, APC Caucus in the National Assembly, Federal Executive Council, diplomatic corps and presidential aspirants at the June 2022 Special National Convention, APC state chairmen, secretaries and organising secretaries are hereby invited to witness this landmark official unveiling of our great party’s vice presidential candidate.”