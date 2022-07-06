Tiwa Savage To Receive Honorary Doctorate From UK University

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is set to receive an honorary doctorate degree from her alma mater, the University of Kent on July 15th in Canterbury, England.

The singer who is currently on tour was announced to be among 10 individuals to receive this honour during the University of Kent‘s congregation ceremonies at Canterbury and Rochester cathedrals.

According to a statement from the institution, Tiwa Savage “will be made Doctor of Music in recognition of her inspirational and international career in music.”

Tiwa Savage had studied Accounting at the same University of Kent before moving on to study music at the Berklee College of Music.

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage recently took to social media to express excitement about being loved by many of her female fans.

Unarguably, Tiwa is loved by many music lovers both in Nigeria and outside the country.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, the singer opined that she would be having like five baby mamas if she was a male artist.

She wrote: “The way girls love me, If I be male artiste I will already have like 5 baby mamas. Ok scratch that. My male fans dey para too.”