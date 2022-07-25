Tobi Amusan Wins Nigeria’s First-Ever World Athletics Championships Gold

Tobi Amusan has become the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold as she blazed to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles in Eugene, Oregon.

Amusan, who had smashed the world record in the semi-final where she clocked 12.12 seconds, powered over the line at Hayward Field in an incredible 12.06 seconds.

However, her winning time will not be recognised as a world record due to an illegal tailwind of 2.5 metres per second.

Britany Anderson of Jamaica won silver in 12.23 seconds, while Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico had to settle for bronze in 12.23 seconds.

Amusan had produced an astonishing world record in the semi-finals, smashing the previous best mark of 12.20 seconds held by American Kendra Harrison since 2016.