Toyin Abraham’s Management Speaks On Her Alleged Marriage Crisis

The management of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has reacted to reports on the alleged crisis in her marriage.

A few hours after the marriage crash of Funke Akindele hit the internet, an Instagram blogger alleged that there is a crisis in Toyin Abraham’s home.

The blogger alleged that Toyin Abraham rarely sleeps at home and the husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi had confided in a friend over the issue.

However, the management team of Toyin debunked the report in a statement shared on Instagram describing the reports as ‘untrue’.

The statement disclosed that Toyin only sleeps outside her matrimonial home when she’s on location or outside Lagos for a job.

It added that Toyin and her husband, Kolawole always holiday together both within and outside Nigeria and the reports are only lies to achieve self-interest.

The statement reads: “We just saw a report of an ‘untrue’ and alleged ‘shaky’ marriage of our talent, Toyin Abraham and her Nollywood star husband, Kola Ajeyemi.”

“Often time, people say there is no smoke without fire, but this time around we assure all fans of Toyin and Kola Ajeyemi that there was no smoke talk less of fire.”

“This story is not true. Toyin has not slept out in months except for location or when she’s out of town for job. Most often than not, she and her husband holiday together both within and outside Nigeria.”

“We understand there are people who feed bloggers and gist merchants lies so as to achieve selfish interest, we leave such people in the ‘hand of God.”

“We also acknowledge the concern that people have shown regarding the marriage and prayers that God will sustain it. We thank you and appreciate the concern. But we can assure them that the marriage is intact, not shaky and all is well.”