True Leadership Not Grounded In Religion Or Sentiment, Says Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that true leadership is not grounded in religion or populism.

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the official unveiling of Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno, as his running mate.

The Lagos governor stated that despite the disapproval of Shettima as his running mate, he has remained steadfast because he believes he has made the right choice.

Tinubu stated that he does not believe religion or sentiment should play a role in his selection.

“Much has been said and written about my decision to select Senator Shettima to partner me on this journey,” he said.

“As a committed democrat and progressive, I have read and listened to all that has been written and said. It has been an emotional and moving period. I understand the strength of feeling that has been displayed by some within our party and I cherish and respect the views of all.

“Yet, I remain steadfast in my belief in the selection of Senator Shettima. I am unwavering in my belief that he is the very best person to run for office with and to, hopefully, govern by my side.

“I believe in the project this party embarked on at the moment of its foundation. I believe our diversity is our strength and I believe that we must be victorious in order to achieve the greatness of which this country is capable.

“True leadership is not grounded in religion, populism or sentiment.

“To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must break free of old binds.”