Uche Maduagwu Allegedly Arrested For Coming Out As Gay

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has said that he was arrested by security personnel after coming out as gay.

Maduagwu earlier claimed that he was gay and born gay on Instagram on July 5th.

On the 6th, he alleged that he was arrested for publicly declaring his sexuality and insisting that Joe Biden sanctions President Muhammadu Buhari over Bauchi undemocratic Sharia judgement on LGBT.

He, however, stated that he was now free while adding that he will be leading a protest if the ASUU strike does not end soon.