Uche Maduagwu Reacts As Funke Akindele ‘Depends’ On Social Media Fans To Win Lagos Election

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has mocked Nollywood actress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate, Funke Akindele for banking on her followers on social media to win Lagos Election.

Recall that Funke in an interview on Channels TV claimed that she has a huge number of followers just like the governorship candidate, Jandor, who has a good number of supporters

Funke Akindele said she has over twenty million followers on social media who would support her party to emerge as the winner.

When reminded of the popular cliche that ‘politics is not on social media’, Funke said she also have a lot of fans at the grassroots.