Uzodimma: We Will Stop At Nothing To Restore Peace In South-East Before 2023 Polls

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo, has stated that his administration will ensure collaborative efforts to restore peace in the south-east before the 2023 elections.

The governor spoke on Saturday at the south-east zonal stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owerri, the state capital.

At the event, Uzodimma took a swipe at opposition politicians and accused them of refusing to condemn killings, destruction of public properties, and other crimes in the zone.

Also Read: 2023: Shettima Will Not Disappoint Nigerians, Says Buhari

“We will stop at nothing to ensure that peace is restored in south-east before the 2023 general election,” he said.

“We must move forward. The day I will leave our state to non-state actors will never come.”

Speaking on the 2023 general election, the governor said the APC is in charge of twenty-two states, and expressed optimism that his party will secure victory across the states.