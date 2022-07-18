Veteran Fuji House Of Commotion Actress Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Onayiga, who starred in Fuji House Of Commotion, is dead.

The Nollywood actress is famed for her role as Ireti aka Cooking Practicals in the defunct television sitcom, Checkmate.

She also acted as one of the many wives in the Fuji House of Commotion, a Nigerian sitcom produced and directed by Amaka Igwe. The show was a spin-off of 90s soap opera, Checkmate.

Her death was confirmed on Twitter by Husseini Shaibu, Ph.D, a movie critic, Broadcast/Film and PRAD specialist.

He wrote, ”Just learnt that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga passed on today. Auntie Sola is best known for living delightfully the role of Ireti aka Cooking practicals in the defunct TV sitcom ‘CHECKMATE’! Journey well Ma!”