VIDEO: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Infidelity Allegation

Nigerian televangelist, Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reacted to allegations bordering on infidelity levelled against him.

An Instagram blogger had alleged that the cleric has had amorous affairs with several Nollywood actresses.

The blogger, Gistlover, also released a list of no fewer than 30 female celebrities who it claimed to be the mistresses of the Apostle, adding that there were more people missing from the list.

Reacting to the allegation in a video he shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, the cleric said, “I have been busy with this crusade but I heard that they are dragging me on social media, that the man is diabolic. Diabolic kee you there. You want to drag me? We will drag ourselves.

“I’m being accused of knowing some people. These are people who come to my church. Should I deny my children because of what is being written. The list is not long enough. Make it 200.

“I am the one who will disappear that blog. You attack politicians, you attack celebrities and you came for me. You have entered my trap. If you are brave, reveal your identity. You can’t be hiding. Reveal your identity, drop your address and let’s pay you a visit.”(sic)

