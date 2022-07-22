Vote APC For Continuity, Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the electorate to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general elections to ensure continuity in the polity, and stability in the country and West African region.

The President said this Friday while receiving a delegation from Nasarawa State led by Governor Abdullahi Sule at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari, who stated that Nasarawa remained very dear to his heart, described the State as the symbol of hope and determination in collective efforts to entrench democracy in Nigeria.

He recounted that during the 2011 general elections, the State stood out as the one that compensated the political efforts in the then Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), defying rigging and ensuring that their voices mattered.

‘‘To demonstrate this admiration and appreciation to the people of Nasarawa State, I personally attended the inauguration of Governor Tanko Al- Makura on May 29, 2011. In 2015 and 2019, the State remained one of the strongholds of our great party, the APC.

‘‘I am optimistic that the people of the State, the APC government and this broad representation of your delegation will not disappoint me, as we sustain concerted efforts in pushing forward the frontiers of good governance in our country.’’