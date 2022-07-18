Vote Competent Leaders In 2023, Edo Acting Gov Tells Nigerians

Edo State acting Governor, Philip Shaibu, has charged Nigerians to vote credible and competent leaders in the 2023 general elections, explaining that only such leaders can proffer solutions to the socio-economic and political challenges bedevilling the nation.

Shaibu gave the charge in Benin at the weekend during the 17th convocation ceremony of the Benson Idahosa University.

He said, “Let’s pray for a greater Nigeria of our dreams. We must also pray for the coming elections. As a government, we will do our best to make life better for our people.

“We have not been lucky with leaders, but must pray and do the needful to get competent leaders with the fear of God to move the nation forward.”

He stated that Governor Godwin Obaseki was doing his best to turn Edo State into the economic hub of the nation, adding that, “We can only achieve this in a peaceful atmosphere.”