‘We Are Not Stray Dogs Like You Who Couldn’t Zip Up’ – Georgina Onuoha Blasts Yul Edochie

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has dragged her colleague, Yul Edochie for mocking her over the alleged affair with a popular Nigerian pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

For the past few days, many Nollywood stars such as Queen Nwokoye, Georgina Onuoha, Ruth Kadri, Iyabo Ojo, Omotola, Halima Abubakar, Shan George and many others were dragged online over their alleged relationship with Suleman.

On Thursday, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to mock the female actresses saying they deserve to be dragged and promised to spill more details on the issue.

Responding in a lengthy Instagram post, Georgina urged Yul to stop going through corners and call her out directly.

The mother of two dragged her colleague for his unscrupulous behaviour and infidelity to his wife, May.

According to Georgina, the female actor who was called out for allegedly dating Suleman is unlike Yul who could not control his sexual desire but committed adultery and fathered a child in the process.

The actress noted that she called out Yul in the past because of his insensitive remarks about his legitimate wife and comparing himself to King David.

She wrote: Hello Yul @yuledochie

Are you talking to me or about me?

I will appreciate it if you address me directly and stop cutting corners.

I called you out by your name.

Darling, are you scared to name me?

Poor you.

“Let me say it again. You were still a child when I made fame and will remain a child as I build an empire.

I will spare you tonight out of respect for your father I adore, for your legitimate wife and grown kids and elder brothers.

“I will spare them the shame of your uncouth and unscrupulous behavior.

@yuledochie unlike you, some of us named by a faceless coward hiding behind keyboards and slandering people; are decent people. We are not stray dogs like you who couldn’t zip up his panties committing adultery and fathering a child out of wedlock. What a shame.

“@yuledochie I never called you out about Whatsoever a faceless blogger @gistloversgram_media claiming to be King of fools wrote about you. I didn’t give a FvCk about it.

“Neither were you called out by anyone because your committed adultery, fathered a child in the process and married your mistress in hiding without shame.

“No it is within your right to flaunt your little third leg as you wish. You owned up to your adultery and tried to justify it.

“Darling, I Georgina Onuoha called you out because of the insensitive careless remarks you were making about your first wife and comparing yourself to King David; hence I needed to educate you more on our culture and religion you were trying to use to justify your promiscuous life after betraying the wife of your youth who sponsored when you had nothing.

“@yuledochie you are a baby to me, hence I will advise you go get some common sense and decency because it is apparent you lack basic self-awareness.

“You should be covering your face in shame. Yul not everyone is a stray and a street dog. At this juncture you need a leash around your mouth and medulla oblongata. It is apparent you medulla is not aligning.

So once again, I dare you to call me by my name as I am calling your fuckry. What a petulant child seeking cheap fame.”