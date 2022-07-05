We Are Ready To Call Off Strike, Says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it is ready to call of its nationwide industrial action.

ASUU embarked on a warning strike to press home its demand, on February 14.

The union later declared full strike, accusing the Federal Government of insincerity.

In an interview on Channels TV, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke said the union is waiting for a positive response from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said, “As far as ASUU is concerned, the strike can end tomorrow, we have finished the negotiations, let the government call us this night that we should come tomorrow and sign the agreement, we will be there.

“Let government tell us they have finished testing the UTAS, we have accepted it. By tomorrow, we will call off the strike. We are finished (with negotiations).

“We are just waiting, and challenging the government. When will they sign the agreement, and when will they accept UTAS? Those are the two questions we need to ask the Nigerian government.”

Osodeke said the government has failed to pay the striking lecturers their salaries for the past five months.

ASUU has been at loggerheads with the federal government, citing the refusal of the latter to honour the 2009 agreement it entered with the Union.

The union’s demands include the government’s investment in the nation’s university infrastructure, and payment of members’ salaries through the recommended University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), among several others.