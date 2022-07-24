We Challenge You To Hour-Long Debate, Atiku’s Aide Tells Tinubu

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been asked by Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to participate in an hour-long interview.

In an interview that was published by ARISE TV on Friday, Abubakar made a number of assertions, one of which was that he turned down Tinubu’s invitation to serve as his running mate in 2007 in order to avoid running on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The Bola Tinubu campaign organization, however, responded to the interview by claiming that the PDP presidential candidate made “many lies” and shown ignorance of the nation’s problems.

Ibe referred to the Tinubu campaign organization’s response as “knee-jerk” in a statement he released on Saturday.

He also said the APC presidential candidate is not in a position to “point fingers” at Abubakar.

Also Read: Atiku Is A Pathological Liar — He Offered Me Action Congress VP Ticket In 2007, Says Tinubu

“We would like to challenge Bola Tinubu to subject himself to an hour-long interview, as the Waziri did, and if he is able to be as articulate and mentally present as our candidate, then he can talk,” the statement reads.

“Until then, we will only want to remind him and his yes men that they are not in a position to point fingers when they have not sat on the hot seat.”

Ibe also countered the position of the Tinubu campaign organisation on some of Atiku’s claims.

“We were rather amused to read the knee-jerk response from the Tinubu Campaign Organisation to the wave-making interview granted by Waziri Atiku Abubakar to Arise TV on Thursday, July 21, 2022,” he said.

“Amusement, because we expected this. Mr. Tinubu has not sat down to do any prolonged interview for obvious reasons. Nigerians have seen him talk in public and can themselves gauge the reason why he is mortified to do so.

“Nevertheless, I will now take the issues in their statement one after the other.

“The Tinubu campaign exposed its gross desperation and vacuousness by citing the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) 1999, to declare Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s stance on engaging in a side business while he was a young custom officer as a breach of the law. It is pertinent to educate the Tinubu campaign organisation that Nigeria is not under a military regime and our Constitutions are not retroactive in nature.

“Again, the Tinubu campaign betrayed either dishonesty or lack of attention to detail by claiming that Atiku Abubakar said oil contributed 20% of Nigeria’s GDP. That is a lie. What the Waziri said is as follows: “Oil only maybe accounts for about 20% of our GDP”.