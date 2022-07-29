‘We Move’ — Magus Abe Joins SDP To Pursue Governorship Ambition

Magnus Abe, a former senator representing Rivers south-east, has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Abe announced his decision to join SDP in a post published on his Facebook page on Friday.

“Yes I am and I have been a member of the Social Democratic Party SDP,” the former senator said.

“I remain irrevocably committed to the ideals that have driven my politics through the years.

“We will continue to do all we can to improve internal democracy in the politics of our country and focus on the people. SDP progress. SDP progress. We move.”