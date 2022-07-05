‘We Never Abandoned Him, His Matter Could Be Spiritual Issue’ – AGN Speaks On Kenneth Aguba’s Homelessness

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Emeka Rollas has refuted the claims that veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba was abandoned.

This is coming after photos of the actor, living on the street made the rounds on the internet earlier today.

In a statement issued on social media, Emeka said the Enugu State Chapter of the Guild and some members have been supportive in both provisions of accommodation and medical intervention for the actor in the past four years.

He frowned at the shade thrown at the AGN since the photos went viral describing it as the handwork of detractors.

Emeka added that Kenneth was never abandoned and his recent condition could be a case of spiritual issue.

The statement read: “*DISCLAIMER* The attention of the Actors Guild of Nigeria has been drawn to an online viral picture of veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba living on the street.”

“The National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas wishes to state in clear terms that the Guild has never abandoned Kenneth Aguba.”

“Enugu state chapter of the Guild and individual members have been supportive in both provision of accommodation and medical interventions in the past four years to the veteran actor until his matter which could be a spiritual issue, degenerated recently.”

“The Guild just does not make public, issues regarding assistance to its members.”

“The National President frowns at the shades thrown at the leadership of the Guild since the story went viral, describing it as the handwork of detractors which may not be unconnected with the present towering reputation of the Guild.”

“Actors Guild of Nigeria wishes to reiterate that it welcomes inquiries on issues regarding welfare of members, as the Guild runs an open-door policy and calls on the public to always verify their stories before expressing not-so-palatable comments.”

“Meanwhile, the National President wishes to thank good spirited members who have called to show concern and willingness to provide immediate intervention.”