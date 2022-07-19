We Never Anticipated To Lose Osun Election – Adamu

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has blamed the APC’s defeat in the Osun governorship election on the internal crisis in the party.

Adamu disclosed this in an interview with BBC Hausa service, adding that the party did not anticipate the defeat.

Adamu said the crisis within Osun APC stakeholders led to the loss in the poll.

He said, “We lost the race not because we are incapable but the crisis caused it. We had colossal gathering of supporters few days to the election in Osogbo. One can never anticipate we would lose the election.

“But it’s tradition of life to lose something that you dearly need. We conceded the defeat in good faith and we take lessons from it.”

Adamu also expressed confidence that APC would win the forthcoming general elections.

“Osun defeat doesn’t in any way signal our loss in the general elections. We only lost one state out of the 22 we have; you see, we are still strong.

“We will seat and scrutinise ourselves. We must ask ourselves what is right and wrong and what needs corrections,” he said.