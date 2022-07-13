What Is HHC? What Are Its Benefits & Is It Safe?

HHC is a hemp-derived cannabinoid that you’re probably starting to see on your favorite vape shop shelves. It’s been shown to reduce anxiety, increase energy and focus and help manage stress.

HHC is an intriguing cannabinoid that, like Delta-8 THC, produces a high similar to that induced by THC.

What Is HHC?

Cannabis-derived HHC is a newly emerging cannabinoid that’s gaining popularity. It’s different from other cannabinoids because of how the human body interacts with it, and it’s now being used to treat a variety of ailments including anxiety, inflammation and more. HHC is quickly becoming the go-to for pain relief thanks to its ability to ease joint pain, lessen soreness and decrease swelling.

HHC refers to the chemical name, hexahydrocannabinol. It’s a cannabinoid with an extra hydrogen molecule added on. The substance is naturally present in small amounts, but it can be easily synthesized in a laboratory.

HHC has similar effects to THC. The effects of CBD are generally light compared to those of THC. Most of the side effects of old-fashioned THC are the same, including sleepiness and red eyes, but significantly less nausea is associated with it. It has traditionally been used for helping people sleep.

How Is HHC Produced?

HHC is a form of THC that is more powerful than its natural counterpart by the process of hydrogenation. Hydrogenation occurs when an atom of hydrogen is added to a THC molecule (this is also referred to as “hydrogenation”). Accordingly, HCHC produces a similar intoxicating effect to smoking marijuana.

A cannabinoid produced by combining CBD and other cannabinoids is HHC. Because HHC is made using other cannabinoids, it has an assortment of effects and benefits to offer compared to most synthetic products.

It’s easy to think of HHC as CBD in a different form. The process of converting CBD into HHC can be a little complex, and different companies use different methods. Many hemp labs create HHC using proprietary techniques.

HHC is a type of cannabinoid that you can’t make at home. It requires specialized lab equipment and potentially hazardous chemicals. HHC production should take place in explosion-proof labs with grounded equipment to reduce the chance of static shock. Only a few manufacturers have been approved by Health Canada to produce HHC from growing cannabis plants. Want to know more about HHC Vape Cartridges, learn more here.

Who First Synthetized HHC?

HHC is naturally occurring in hemp plants, and while they are identical to THC, they do not have any psychoactive effects. HHC is technically not a synthetic cannabinoid because it is produced in labs.

HHC was created in the 1940s by biochemist Roger Adams. It’s among the first products to come out of the hemp research boom that happened between 1937 and 1942, when a sudden increase in funding gave researchers access to hemp plants. HHC was even used in an experimental treatment for leukemia before being made illegal with the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937.

HHC: What Are The Effects?

HHC is an ultra-strength version of THC that sends users on a trip similar to the one they’d get from regular marijuana. It also has some of the same negative side effects, such as nausea and vomiting, anxiety, paranoia and hallucinations. Some users have reported increased feelings of wellbeing when using HHC.

HHC is a physical product that contains high potency cannabis derived from HEMP. There are actually two types of HHC molecules made in the synthesizing process. One is high potency and has the potential to deliver a THC like high. The other is low potency and has much lighter effects. In addition, they are not mixed together in each batch and are kept separate so as not to deliver a psychoactive experience.

HHC is a special blend of CBD and THC oils. This means there’s no reliable way to separate the two in the manufacturing process, which means that the strength of your HHC vape is going to be a little hard to predict.

HHC is a high-CBD hemp strain that’s great for beginners. When HHC does hit, it feels a lot like Delta-8 THC. It’s a little stronger and might be closer to a very mellow Delta-9 THC strain, but “stronger Delta-8” is a good way to think about it. HHC might also lack some of the psychoactive punch of Delta-9 THC. CannaAid is the one of the leading brands for the HHC Vape carts.

HHC is short for “Δ-8-tetrahydrocannabiol”. HHC is one of the compounds found in marijuana that gets you high, but it doesn’t seem to have any long-term side effects like Delta-9 THC. However, we do know that it has similar immediate side effects as Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC. You can expect dry mouth, red eyes, increased appetite, and even anxiety and paranoia in severe cases.