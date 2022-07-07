Why Didn’t You Fire Him?’ Davido’s Daughter Imade Questions Him Over Isreal DMW’s action

Imade Adeleke, first daughter of Davido Adeleke has questioned her father on the reason he refused to fire his logistics manager Isreal DMW.

In a video shared on Davido’s Instastory on Wednesday, Isreal tells Imade that David will not fire him because he is a good man.

He insisted that the DMW boss would not want him to go hungry, hence the reason he still has his job.

However the clip did not show what Isreal did that made Imade to ask such a question.