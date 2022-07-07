Why Didn’t You Fire Him?’ Davido’s Daughter Imade Questions Him Over Isreal DMW’s action

Imade Adeleke, first daughter of Davido Adeleke has questioned her father on the reason he refused to fire his logistics manager Isreal DMW.
In a video shared on Davido’s Instastory on Wednesday, Isreal tells Imade that David will not fire him because he is a good man.
He insisted that the DMW boss would not want him to go hungry, hence the reason he still has his job.
However the clip did not show what Isreal did that made Imade to ask such a question.
Davido captioned the video: “u see everybody no say u no well,” referring to Isreal DMW.
Isreal announced his engagement back in April. He announced via Instagram that his bride to be had agreed to marry him at Protea Hotel in Benin city, Edo state.
Israel DMW later announced that his boss Davido had given his fiancée N500k to buy a recharge card.