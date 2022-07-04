Why Funke Akindele’s Marriage Crashed – JJC Skillz’s Ex-Publicist Speaks

The ex-publicist of Nigerian music producer, JJC Skillz has revealed why the marriage of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband crashed.

Recall that JJC Skillz in a post shared on Instagram on 30th June 2022, announced his separation from his wife stating that the last two years of their marriage have been extremely difficult.

His ex-publicist in a video making the rounds online alleged that the marriage of the estranged couple was actually a transaction.

He linked the union of the actress to that of Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and Teebillz stating that Funke had a problem with getting married and having children and JJC came into the scene for business purposes.

In his word: “Funke Akindele’s marriage and Bello’s marriage was never a real marriage, it was actually just a transaction. Remember the case of Tee Billz and Tiwa Savage back then, Teebillz was a married man who left his marriage for Tiwa because she was the talent and he saw her as a goldmine.

“That was what happened between Funke and JJC Skillz. Funke had a problem getting married and having kids and JJC Skillz came until the scene practically for business purposes l and as a UK boy that is wise, he played along.

“Funke only wanted kids, which she has gotten. There was never true love. Both of them faked reality, they knew there was nothing real going on between them. They only wanted each other but didn’t need each other.

“JJC skillz is a cinematographer and scriptwriter and Funke needed him to build her brand”.