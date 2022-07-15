Why I Chose Idahosa As Running Mate – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has stated that he chose Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate because of his impeccable integrity.

Recall that the choice of Idahosa as Kwankwaso’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the NNPP was made known on Thursday.

In a statement by Kwankwaso Media Aide, Muyiwa Fatosa, on Friday, the former Kano State governor stated that his choice of Bishop Idahosa was made after careful considerations and meticulous screening of more than 20 prospective candidates, all of whom were eminently qualified to run with him.

”Idahosa was also selected because of his outstanding record, impeccable integrity, broad understanding of the Nigerian state and its contemporary challenges.”

Also Read: 2023: Kwankwaso Picks Bishop Idahosa As Running Mate

Kwankwaso said that Idahosa has an undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians and his sincere belief that “a New and Better Nigeria is possible if we work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith.

“A self-made achiever and a credible Nigerian, Bishop Idahosa is also selected because he represents the definition of a true role model for the Nigerian Youth,” he said.

Kwankwaso expressed happiness that this patriotic Nigerian man-of-God would work with him in the journey to save the country.

He said the team would save Nigeria from the current challenges and create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, unity, security and development would be strengthened.