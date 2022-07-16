Why I Didn’t Anoint Any Presidential Aspirant – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he acted impartially and let delegates choose their favorite candidate for president during the special convention and presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress.

When the President paid a Sallah visit to the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Usman Kabir, in his palace, he discussed the events leading up to the party’s convention on Saturday in Katsina.

Speaking about the events leading up to Bola Tinubu becoming the party’s flagbearer, Buhari said that in order to show the party’s internal democracy, the delegates were allowed full reign to choose Tinubu.

He claims that party leaders initially provided him with a list of thirty potential candidates for the position of president, and that he was then requested to choose a candidate.

The President said rather than pick or anoint a candidate, he allowed the delegates to pick the candidate of their choice which resulted in the emergence of Tinubu.

Also Read: Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu Ignores Critics, Submits INEC Form

Buhari, who spoke in Hausa, said, “I was given a list of thirty (30) aspirants to pick from. Most of them were my ministers and governors. So, who will I choose or support?

“One of the governors even came to see me and asked who are we to choose.

“If I do that, it would affect my Vice President because he was listening to our conversation. I then told them to choose who they want.

“So, they elected Tinubu as APC presidential candidate.”

He added, “I hope the forthcoming (2023) general elections would also be peaceful just like the way APC conducted its congress where they elected the party’s National Chairman, the presidential candidate and how the presidential candidate picked his running mate.

“I hope God will help us to conduct the general elections peacefully.”